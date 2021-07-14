T-Mobile looking to fill more than 100 jobs in Wichita; offering benefits, education

T-Mobile is now looking to hire 170 workers in Wichita. tljungblad@kcstar.com

T-Mobile is looking to hire 170 full-time customer service associates in Wichita between now and October.

The company will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Wednesday, July 21, at its Wichita Customer Experience Center, 2525 N. Woodlawn.

Hourly wages for associate experts start at $15 an hour. The positions include medical, dental and vision benefits and a matching 401(k). Associates also receive monthly bonuses, phone service discounts and an annual employee stock grant program.

T-Mobile also offers education reimbursement for chances at growing in a career, according to the company.

To learn more about required experience and the customer service associate job, visit www.tmobile.careers/job-details/12903851/customer-service-associate-expert-wichita-wichita-ks.

For more details on hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.

T-Mobile is ramping up hiring, with other events posted in Salem, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bellingham, Washington; Springfield, Missouri and more.

