Business
T-Mobile looking to fill more than 100 jobs in Wichita; offering benefits, education
T-Mobile is looking to hire 170 full-time customer service associates in Wichita between now and October.
The company will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Wednesday, July 21, at its Wichita Customer Experience Center, 2525 N. Woodlawn.
Hourly wages for associate experts start at $15 an hour. The positions include medical, dental and vision benefits and a matching 401(k). Associates also receive monthly bonuses, phone service discounts and an annual employee stock grant program.
T-Mobile also offers education reimbursement for chances at growing in a career, according to the company.
To learn more about required experience and the customer service associate job, visit www.tmobile.careers/job-details/12903851/customer-service-associate-expert-wichita-wichita-ks.
For more details on hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.
T-Mobile is ramping up hiring, with other events posted in Salem, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bellingham, Washington; Springfield, Missouri and more.
