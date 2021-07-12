Hiring ramps up at Textron Aviation at upcoming job fairs as industry rebounds

The Wichita Workforce Center will host Textron Aviation hiring fairs on Tuesday this week and next. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita workers can apply for service and manufacturing positions with Textron Aviation at jobs fairs this week and next.

The Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, will host the hiring fairs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and July 20. Many of the open positions are eligible for a one-time sign-on bonus as well, according to the company.

A spokesperson for Textron Aviation did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many jobs the company is looking to fill.

Workers who would like to apply should bring with them a resume and any certifications or workforce training accreditation.

Open jobs include machinists, assembly, avionics and A&P mechanics. The company said it encourages workers with technical or mechanical skills to apply.

The hiring fairs come after a revised local employment forecast earlier this year found jobs in aviation manufacturing could rebound faster than expected by the summer.

The industry has faced highly uncertain projections of growth after the coronavirus pandemic impacted air travel. Last summer, Textron Aviation laid off more than 800 workers.

To view open positions with Textron Aviation and apply online, visit txtav.com/en/careers/search.

