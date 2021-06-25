Sports bar, more baseball fields coming to Genesis Health Clubs’ Goddard complex

Genesis Health Clubs’ Goddard Sports Complex is adding a sports bar and doubling its capacity for baseball with five more turf fields as part of a $15 million investment by the Wichita-based gym chain.

A sand sports court and another hotel to accommodate visitors for baseball and aquatics tournaments are also in the works for the 19800 W. Kellogg project.

Construction on a previously announced indoor waterpark and hotel is already underway, and the development will also house a preschool.

Genesis President Rodney Stevens II said the $60 million sports complex was struggling to keep up with demand for its competitive baseball facilities, which opened in 2019. So he chose to double down with five more fields.

“It’s already the largest all-turf competitive baseball complex in a multi-state area, and we’ve got it packed every weekend with tournaments booked out months in advance and in some cases one to two years,” Steven said in a release.

He said the sports bar will be the hub for Genesis’ new sand sports facilities.

“There’s nothing like this anywhere in the region. It will be a place where people can eat, drink, and enjoy recreational sand sports with friends,” Steven said.

Sand sports will include soccer, football, tennis, pickleball, matkot and footvolley.

Steven said Genesis will soon reveal their waterpark brand and theme for the facility currently under construction. He said Genesis is “just getting started” on the Goddard project.

“There’s so much potential to turn this into a sports complex unparalleled in the entire nation.”