Rodney Steven II prepares to open first phase of his Goddard aquatic development

The searing heat of this summer may not seem like perfect weather to most of us, but Rodney Steven II has been quite pleased.

That’s because all the spring rain delayed work on his Goddard aquatic complex at 19800 W. Kellogg, but now construction is progressing, and the first baseball fields are preparing to see players next month.

“Three of the five baseball fields are ready for turf, which is good,” Steven says.

He says the Genesis Sports Complex, which will have baseball and softball, is one of largest complexes in the area that’s all turf.

One of the fields is 405 feet to center field.

“That’s Major League size,” Steven says.

Three of the fields are 380 feet to center field.

Steven says they’re “enormous” and that if you see a tractor on one of the fields, “It looks like a speck.”

Scott Martin, the longtime owner of Play It Again Sports and the manager of the Southwest Boys Club, will be director of the complex.

“I got pretty lucky,” Steven says of hiring him.

He says Martin took the Boys Club from eight teams to 89 teams in less than 10 years.

“He’s just a great guy,” Steven says. “He’s going to do a great job building youth programs.”

There’s a large, two-story concession stand in the middle of the fields. Steven calls it “very elaborate.”

The first tournament is Sept. 28.

Pad sites also are in for the rest of the development.

That includes an 82,000-square-foot natatorium for regional competitions. It will have a 25-meter, 10-lane pool, a warm-up pool that’s 25 yards and has four lanes, a hot tub and 600 seats for spectators.

There will be a new Genesis Health Clubs site, also with a pool and child care facility.

A pre-school will be located at the development as well.

There will be a 123-room hotel. Steven will announce the flag soon.

Also, there will be large indoor water park and sports camps as well.

“By the end of the year, all the walls will be up,” Steven says of all the buildings.

He hasn’t announced an overall name for the $50 million development yet.

Part of the $50 million includes $23 million in sales tax and revenue bonds, which will pay for the natatorium, baseball fields and part of the development’s infrastructure, such as roads.

Everything will be open by the first quarter of 2020, Steven says.

Look for more updates along the way.