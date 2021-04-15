Business
McDonald’s plans to hire 900 workers in Wichita area starting next week
McDonald’s plans to hire almost 900 new workers across the Wichita area this summer, beginning with a hiring event next week.
The four-day hiring spree starts Wednesday and runs through April 24. It will offer both crew and management positions depending on the restaurant location.
During the hiring event, every location in the Wichita area will be accepting applications. Interested applicants can visit any restaurant to apply.
Across Kansas, McDonald’s wants to hire 1,500 new employees to keep up with demand.
The U.S. labor department’s report on jobless claims Thursday morning showed hopeful signs that layoffs are easing as the economy attempts to recover from the pandemic-induced recession. Retail sales jumped in March with more consumers spending at restaurants and bars as the pace of vaccinations accelerated.
In a news release, McDonald’s said it has implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures, such as:
- Wellness and temperature checks
- Social distancing stickers on floors
- Protective barriers at ordering points
- Mask and gloves for employees
“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” said Alyssa Moten, a local McDonald’s owner, in a statement. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”
An online search shows current McDonald’s crew job openings at the locations at 545 N. Hillside, 122 N. Seneca, 8100 E. 21st and 1219 S. Rock. Starting pay is listed at $9 an hour or $10 an hour for an overnight job.
Visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a nearby restaurant online. You can also text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text during business hours.
