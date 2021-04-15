McDonald’s plans to hire 900 workers in Wichita area starting next week

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside of McDonald’s in Buffalo Grove, Ill. On Thursday, McDonald’s announced it plans to hire 900 workers in the Wichita area, starting with a hiring event next week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) AP

McDonald’s plans to hire almost 900 new workers across the Wichita area this summer, beginning with a hiring event next week.

The four-day hiring spree starts Wednesday and runs through April 24. It will offer both crew and management positions depending on the restaurant location.

During the hiring event, every location in the Wichita area will be accepting applications. Interested applicants can visit any restaurant to apply.

Across Kansas, McDonald’s wants to hire 1,500 new employees to keep up with demand.

The U.S. labor department’s report on jobless claims Thursday morning showed hopeful signs that layoffs are easing as the economy attempts to recover from the pandemic-induced recession. Retail sales jumped in March with more consumers spending at restaurants and bars as the pace of vaccinations accelerated.

In a news release, McDonald’s said it has implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures, such as:

Wellness and temperature checks

Social distancing stickers on floors

Protective barriers at ordering points

Mask and gloves for employees

“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” said Alyssa Moten, a local McDonald’s owner, in a statement. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”

An online search shows current McDonald’s crew job openings at the locations at 545 N. Hillside, 122 N. Seneca, 8100 E. 21st and 1219 S. Rock. Starting pay is listed at $9 an hour or $10 an hour for an overnight job.

Visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a nearby restaurant online. You can also text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text during business hours.

Help us cover your community through The Eagle's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on employment and other issues facing Wichita workers, and to support new reporters. Donate to support local news