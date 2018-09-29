Former Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Wichita dies

Eugene J. Gerber, Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, died Saturday at Via Christi-St. Francis, a hospital official said.

Gerber, 87, had a heart attack while driving Wednesday evening and crashed near I-135 and 13th Street in Wichita, said Matt Vainer, a diocese spokesman. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night.

An investigation determined Gerber was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander and exited northbound I-135 at 13th Street, where the SUV left the road, struck a bridge pillar and then struck a barrier wall, Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Gerber was born in Kingman County in 1931 and was a native of St. Louis parish. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Wichita in 1959 and appointed Bishop of Dodge City in 1976 before he returned to Wichita.

Gerber served as the eighth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita from 1983 to 2001. He remained active in various organizations and ministries within the Church.