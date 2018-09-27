Bishop Emeritus Gerber of Wichita Catholic Diocese hospitalized after heart attack

A retired bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita has been hospitalized after a heart attack.
“Please join in prayer for our beloved Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber who has suffered a heart attack, and is in a cardiac intensive care unit at a local hospital,” stated Facebook posts from the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and the Church of the Magdalen.
Gerber served as the eighth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita from 1983 until his retirement in 2001. He remains active in various organizations and ministries within the Church, the diocese website states.
Gerber was born in Kingman County in 1931 and was a native of St. Louis parish, the website states. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Wichita in 1959 and appointed Bishop of Dodge City in 1976 before he returned to Wichita.
