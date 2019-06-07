Kansas Department of Agriculture reports infected plants were sold in Kansas, must be destroyed

Some types of rhododendron plants sold at Walmart between April and June carry Sudden Oak Death disease. The state is asking people to destroy the plants to prevent spread of the disease.

If you’ve bought a rhododendron at a Kansas Walmart since April, you might need to destroy it.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture reported confirmed cases of an incurable plant disease targeting rhododendron genus plants that were sold at 60 Walmarts across Kansas and one Home Depot in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The plant disease, Sudden Oak Death, recently affected large plots of trees and other native plant species in northwestern states of the United States, but has also been identified in 10 midwestern states as well. For the first time, the disease is in Kansas.

The plants sold in Kansas with the pathogen Phytophthora ramorum originated from a nursery in Oklahoma called Park Hill Plants.

All rhododendron plants from this grower identified to be hosts or that could become hosts have been destroyed by the area retailers. Since there is no cure for the disease, the only way to stop it from spreading is to destroy the plants who are hosts.

According to the KDA, the following types of rhododendron purchased from those stores should be destroyed:

Cat Cunningham Blush

Firestorm

Holden

Nova Zembla

Percy Wiseman

Roseum Elegans

Wojnars Purple

The above plants may not be the only plants affected. Red oak trees are susceptible. In addition, more than 100 species can be infected by Phytophthora ramorum.

The KDA and United States Department of Agriculture say that any gardening materials, including gardening shoes, that might have been in contact with infected plants must be sanitized.

The best ways to destroy the plants are to burn the plant or double-bag them in trash bags and throw them away. The root ball should also be disposed of.

Matthew McKernan, Kansas State University extension agent for Sedgwick County, said to be sure everything is removed from the host environment, he would recommend the double-bagging technique. The trouble with burning, he said, is that some of the infected material could linger.

Heather Landsdowne, communications director of the KDA, said it is imperative the proper measures are taken because the disease can be spread through water runoff and surrounding soil. Once it’s been introduced, it lingers in residual plant tissues.

“That’s really why we released this information because we want people to destroy the plants that might be infected,” Landsdowne said.

McKernan said the wet weather isn’t necessarily to blame for the disease’s appearance in Kansas, but increased rainfall does create conditions more susceptible to water mold diseases, which is what Phytophthora ramorum is.

“Because we’ve had a significantly rainy spring, the conditions have been favorable for this disease if it were to be introduced,” McKernan said.

While the disease poses a threat to plants in Kansas, McKernan stressed that there is no risk to humans or animals.

Symptoms of the disease include, but are not limited to “foliar leaf spots, browning and wilting leaves, and brown to black discoloration on stems and/or trunks,” the KDA said.

Observed or “uncertain” symptoms should be reported to the local Kansas State University Research and Extension offices, McKernan said.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” McKernan said. “Pulling out a plant that might be infected is less costly in the long run than allowing that disease to establish.”