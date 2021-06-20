Diarrheal illnesses connected to Tanganyika under investigation by KDHE, Sedgwick County

Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s splash park in Goddard on Sept. 4, 2020. The Wichita Eagle

State and local public health officials have confirmed an investigation into multiple diarrheal illness connected to Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

The investigation into sicknesses among visitors to the Goddard zoo is in its preliminary stages, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department said in a joint news release Sunday evening.

Kristi Zears, a KDHE spokesperson, said the state health department became aware of the possible link between the cases and the wildlife park on Friday and started investigating. Tanganyika voluntarily closed the Splash Park after learning of the illnesses.

“This is very early in the investigation,” Zears said. “As KDHE and Sedgwick County continue to further investigate and work with Tanganyika Wildlife Park, updates will be provided to the public and patrons of the park.”

People who experienced symptoms of fever, diarrhea or vomiting after visiting Tanganyika since May 28 are asked to take an online survey at https://tinyurl.com/kdhesplash. Responses to the survey are confidential and will only be viewed by the public health staff investigating the outbreak of illnesses.

Sedgwick County residents who do not have computer and internet access may contact the county health department via email at DiseaseReporting@sedgwick.gov. People may also call the COVID-19 line at 316-660-1022; the county is in the process of setting up a separate, non-COVID hot line.

Residents of other counties are urged to contact their local public health agency.

Adrienne Byrne, the Sedgwick County health director, told The Eagle that Tanganyika is working with the KDHE and Sedgwick County to assess the Splash Park.

She also shared tips for playing in splash pads and other bodies of water while avoiding disease spread:

Wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing or eating food.

Avoid swallowing water when swimming or playing in lakes, ponds, streams, swimming pools, and backyard “kiddie” pools. Just one mouthful of contaminated water can make you sick.

If you or your child has diarrhea, don’t swim or go to a public pool. Swim diapers and swim pants do not stop diarrhea from getting in the water.

If you experience diarrhea after swimming, contact your healthcare provider.

Tanganyika is sharing updates online at https://twpark.com/splash-park-closure/.