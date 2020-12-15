Foodie gifts from these Wichita shops will make a strange holiday season a bit brighter

The Spice Merchant is a good place to find gifts for foodies. The Wichita Eagle

It’s the holiday season, whether it feels like it or not. It sure feels different this year, and I’m trying so hard to find a silver lining and to be grateful for everything. December is usually my favorite month of the year since it leads to Christmas, my absolute favorite holiday.

The house is not decked the way it normally is. There’s still a 12-foot live tree in the living room, however it only has white lights. I’ve been time-starved and busy with cookbook sales and distribution — and that darling little toddler who lives with us. I’m afraid she would have a heyday pulling all the breakable ornaments off. Part of me is sad to not have the house decorated like it usually is, and the other part of me is relieved to have a simpler, less stressful holiday season.

During a normal year, I’m out and about shopping like crazy at all my favorite local spots. There will be some of that this year, but goodness, it’s not the same. Holiday shopping is usually so much fun, that searching for that perfect gift that you know the recipient will enjoy.

Perhaps a list of some gift ideas for food lovers would help relieve you of a little holiday stress. There’s no recipe this week, just good wishes for shopping local, supporting your favorite places and checking a few people off of your list.

Here are my suggestions:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cocoa Dolce, 235 N. St. Francis, 2132 N Rock Road, 2441 N. Maize Road: This store sells things like fresh-baked cookies, boxes of chocolates (gray salt caramels are my favorite), drinking chocolate (if you haven’t tried it, you must — think richer, darker, thicker hot chocolate served in a cute espresso cup), and wine flights paired with chocolate. Any gift from Coacoa Dolce that also includes a gift certificate is sure to make any food lover smile from ear to ear.

A gift from Cocoa Dolce would make any foodie smile. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Elderslie Farm, 3501 E. 101st St., Kechi: If you haven’t treated yourself to a family meal to-go from here, buy yourself one. Or give one to someone on your list. Know that you’ll have a little prep to do when you pick it up – heating protein and sides — but they do an excellent job at preparing and packaging the food, so it’s a treat to unpack and prep it. Elderslie’s goat cheeses, homemade boule loaves and anything that comes from this magical little treasure is delicious. They even have a cheese and wine pairing chart on their web page, and you can purchase affordable wines from the farm, too. How fun is that? They’ll make you baskets to gift or for your own holiday celebration. And if you’ve never been in the summer to pick blackberries and have breakfast, make a note to do that next summer. It’s truly an experience out of a movie – so beautiful, picturesque and peaceful.

Frost, 3555 E. Douglas: This new College Hill treasure is dangerously close to my home. I stopped in the other day and left with a big bag of goodies as if half a dozen people lived in my home. The chocolate cake – oh my. I have never eaten a better slice of chocolate cake in my life. The ice creams looked incredible, too. I tasted the Sour Cream Cinnamon and was very impressed. From the same owners as The Belmont, this little spot is worth a stop and has many delightful goodies for gifting.

Williams Sonoma, 2000 N. Rock Road: While it’s not a local place, this store is full of cooking tools and equipment and of course that peppermint bark they carry this time of year. Any cook would enjoy a gift card to this store or even just a new set of spatulas or dish towels.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Spice Merchant, 1300 E. Douglas: This store is a food lover’s heaven. When you walk through the door, it has a distinct smell that takes me back to childhood because I’ve been shopping at this store since I was a kid. It’s full of incredible, unique kitchen gadgets, delicious coffees and teas, spices and about anything you might need in the kitchen. This is a store where you can find both gifts and stocking stuffers.

Nifty Nuthouse 527 N. St. Francis: This store is a local treasure that has something edible for everyone on your list. Whether you want to gift mixes of salty treats or dark chocolate-covered pecans, they have you covered. The lines are long this time of year, and I’m not sure when to send you, but perhaps right when they open up is a good time to pop in. When entertaining during “normal” circumstances, it’s the spot to stop and get fun nuts and snacks to set out on the tables for nibbling.

The Farris Wheel, 9747 E. 21st St. North: This shop is another local treasure with delicious edible treats. And although it’s smaller than Nifty Nuthouse, it’s just as much fun. The shop carries some unique treats, too. Among my favorites – the mini peanut butter cups (they are teeny and delicious) and the dark chocolate sea salt caramels. If you live or work out east, this spot is a stop you shouldn’t miss.

Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas: A local coffee shop that roasts its own beans, Reverie puts out some delicious baked goods and killer lattes. Whether you need fuel to get through your marathon shopping or a pound of Christmas Cheer coffee or Boneshaker Espresso, they have you covered.

Watermark Books & Café, 4701 E. Douglas: This is another great spot to fuel up. Although their café is only to-go these days, the staff is doing an excellent job with it. You can even pick your food up on a table outside the door. A gift card to Watermark is a welcome treat for anyone and can be used in the café for a meal or for a new cookbook.

Happy shopping, readers. Here’s hoping the spirit of the season is still in your hearts and you can find some way to enjoy this year’s unique season.