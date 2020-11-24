Dessert shop offering homemade ice cream, pie by the slice, opening soon in College Hill

Wichita is a little more than a week away from being able to try out a new bakery and dessert shop that will specialize in homemade ice cream and pie by the slice.

Frost, a new project from the owners of The Belmont — the hot new restaurant at 3555 E. Douglas — is scheduled to open on Dec. 4, which is a week from Friday.

It’s taken over the little house-turned-business space at 3249 E. Douglas, which is two doors to The Belmont’s west and the same space where Cero’s Candies once operated.

Jacob Cook, the head chef at The Belmont, and Jada Shiya, his wife and the restaurant’s pastry chef, are pictured inside Frost before it was remodeled. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Frost will be led by Jacob Cook and Jada Shiya, The Belmont’s head chef and pastry chef, who are teaming with The Belmont’s other owners to open the business. In addition to homemade ice cream, it will serve cookies, cake and pie by the slice, brownies and more.

People will be able to enjoy dessert inside the bakery’s little dining room or take it to go. They can also order whole pies and cakes as well as cookie platters. Before even officially opening, Frost started taking Thanksgiving pie orders and will soon be accepting Christmas orders as well at toasttab.com/frost/v3.

This week, Shiya shared a list of some of the sweets she plans to have in stock when the bakery opens.

Her ice cream selections will include not only standards like vanilla bean and chocolate but also peppermint stick, fresh ginger, almond crunch, sour cream and cinnamon, and cranberry orange sorbet.

In addition to homemade oatmeal cream pies, Frost will have its signature chocolate chip cookies on opening day as well as peanut butter, cherry almond oatmeal and chocolate crinkle. Chocolate cake and a selection of pies will also be available.





Frost, a new bakery in College Hill, has turned baking pans into art. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The owners have refinished the original wood floors in the building, which was built as a house in the 1950s. They’ve also installed a counter and added lots of whimsical decorative touches — like giant whisks that have been turned into light fixtures and an array of baking dishes artfully arranged on one of the bakery’s walls. The bakery will have seating for 10 to 12 people.

Frost’s hours will be noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.