What to do in Wichita this weekend: Pools open, live music, food truck rally and more

Tanganyika Wildlife Park will open its new splash park for the season on Saturday. Courtesy

Tanganyika water park opening





10 a.m. Saturday, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard

Tanganyika Wildlife Park opened its big new Tanganyika Falls Splash Park last summer but is reopening the attraction this weekend with an official ribbon cutting. The 5,000 square-foot park features slides, tipping water buckets, climbing structures, large animal characters and more. There is also a Thirsty Sloth Bar for adults that offers craft beer, frozen drinks and specialty cocktails. The splash park will be open daily through Labor Day, and its hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Admission to the water park is included in single-day and season passes to the park. Reservations are required at twpark.com.

Time to swim, Wichita

Opening day on Monday

Wichita’s public swimming pools and splash pads will be opening for the season on Monday after staying closed all last year because of COVID-19 — and several have been renovated since Wichita last visited, including the Minisa, McAfee and Aley pools. Admission to the pools will be $2 for children 17 and under, $3 for adults and $8 for a family accompanied by at least one adult. Each pool will also offer a free swim day. Visit wichita.gov for more information and to find out when your pool’s free swim day will happen.

Memorial Day Carillon





Noon, Friday, Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main

The annual Bloomfield Carillon Memorial Day weekend concert will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. The bells will be played from the fifth floor of the museum. For the best sound, listeners are advised to sit outside the museum. The museum is open during its normal hours for those who want to listen inside. Masks are required, and attendees are encouraged to make a reservation 24 hours in advance. Call 316-265-9314 or email tours@wichitahistory.org. Admission to go inside is $5 for adults, $2 ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

Buckcherry at The Cotillion

7:50 p.m. Wednesday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Rock band Buckcherry, known for songs like “Lit Up” and “Everything,” is bringing its tour to The Cotillion on Wednesday for a show that starts at 7:50 p.m. Opening acts will be Of Limbo and Six Percent. COVID protocols are still in place at the venue, which has reduced capacity and requires face masks. All bars and concessions will be open. The event is open to all ages and all seating is general admission. Tables can be reserved by calling 316-722-4201. Admission is $27, and tickets are available at thecotillion.com.

Return of Food Trucks at the Fountain

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main

The first Food Trucks at the Fountain event since 2019 is scheduled for Sunday at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. The rally, which will gather more than 25 local food trucks including The Flying Stove, Uno Mas ICT, B.S. Sandwich Press and more, will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include live music by Fly By Night. Limitless Yoga will offer an outdoor class at the corner of Main and Waterman starting at 10 a.m. The rallies will continue to happen on the last Sunday of the month through October. Admission to the rally is free. Donations will be accepted for the yoga class.

Wave is back

7 p.m. Thursday, Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Wave, the outdoor concert venue at 650 E. Second St., is starting its live music again next week with a concert by Jason Boland & the Stragglers, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the show are $18 general admission through Wednesday. They’ll be $23 the day of the show. People can also reserve balcony seating through Wednesday for $30. Tickets are available at www.waveict.com.

30 plays in 60 minutes

9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Crown Uptown, 3207 E. Douglas

The Pants Co. Theatre Troupe, an experimental theatre group based in Wichita, will be performing a show that includes 30 plays in 60 minutes this weekend at the Crown Uptown Theatre. The audience will decide the order of the show, and there will be chances for vaccinated attendees who bring their vaccination cards to be a part of the performance. The shows are on Friday and Saturday at the Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E Douglas Ave. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the shows will start at 9 p.m. and run for an hour. Masks are required unless eating or drinking. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at crownuptown.com.