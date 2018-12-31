Cox cable subscribers will lose KSN in 2019 if agreement is not made

As of New Year’s Day, Cox cable subscribers will be without one of the three major networks.
KSN-TV, Wichita’s local NBC affiliate, announced Monday that its parent company, Nexstar Media Group, had not yet agreed to terms with Cox Communications to carry the network in 2019.
That means all NBC programming, including the NFL playoffs, “The Voice,” “This Is Us” and others will be unavailable for Cox subscribers in the new year, if the parties cannot come to terms Monday.
Nexstar owns multiple NBC stations around the country, including KSNT in Topeka and KSNF in Joplin, Mo.
In an FAQ on www.keepmynbc.com, Nexstar says it has “been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with Cox, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local NBC station.”
“Unfortunately, our efforts have been thwarted by what appears to be a strategy of unrealistic proposals and outright delay by a distributor willing to hold its paying subscribers hostage because it won’t agree to pay a fair price for your local NBC station,” the media group wrote.
Nexstar is encouraging Cox subscribers interested in keeping the network to call Cox at 1-855-789-1399.
If Nexstar and Cox cannot come to terms, KSN is still available on other providers, including DISH Network and DirecTV, as well as services like YouTube TV and DirecTV NOW. It is also available over-the-air for free with an antenna.
A message left with a Cox media representative was not immediately returned Monday.
KSN’s general manager, Scott South, said in an email he is “still hopeful” the impasse between Nexstar and Cox will be resolved Monday.
This wouldn’t be the first time a Wichita news station has been dropped by a major television provider: Dish Network dropped KAKE-TV earlier this year and still hasn’t successfully negotiated carriage rights with its parent company, Lockwood Broadcasting Inc.
