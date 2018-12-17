Anchor for KAKE TV station leaving Wichita

KAKE News anchor Jim Grimes is departing for sunnier environs.
Grimes, who has anchored the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for KAKE since 2016, is moving close to family in West Palm Beach, Fla., the station announced Monday.
The newsman, who has been in broadcast for nearly 30 years, came to Wichita from Dallas two years ago.
In West Palm Beach, he will begin a new job as evening anchor at WPEC, according to a news release from KAKE.
“From Houston to Dallas and now Wichita, Kansas, Jim Grimes is the real thing, and one of the best ‘live shot reporters’ I ever worked with,” said news director and longtime friend Anthony Maisel in a news release. “I will miss him.”
