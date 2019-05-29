Teen band popular in the ’90s will be the Kansas State Fair’s finale concert

Free stuff at the state fair? You’d better believe it Follow the adventures of Eagle staffers Denise Neil and Matt Riedl on their quest for freebies at the Kansas State Fair. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Follow the adventures of Eagle staffers Denise Neil and Matt Riedl on their quest for freebies at the Kansas State Fair.

The guys responsible for getting “MMMBop” stuck in your head in 1997 (and again just now) are coming to Hutchinson.

The Kansas State Fair announced Wednesday that Hanson will close out the 2019 fair with a show at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday online at www.kansasstatefair.com, by phone at 620-669-3618 and in person at the Fair’s ticket office at 2000 N. Poplar in Hutchinson.

Tickets range from $20 to $55 for premium seats in the Bud Light Party Pit directly in front of the grandstand stage.

If purchased before Aug. 11, tickets include the cost of $7 gate admission to the fair.

Hanson was formed in 1992 when brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson were 11, 9 and 6 years old.

The release of “MMMBop” in 1997 catapulted the band to No. 1 chart spots in the U.S. and 26 other countries.

The pop band has continued to release music since then — Hanson’s 2018 album, “String Theory,” which featured the band’s hits set against orchestral backing, was critically acclaimed by outlets including NPR and The Guardian.

For a full listing of 2019’s grandstand lineup, visit Kansas.com or www.kansasstatefair.com.