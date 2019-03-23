Here’s who will be playing at the Kansas State Fair in 2019

The Kansas State Fair on Monday announced the first acts of its 2019 grandstand concert series.
The fair has not finalized its lineup — the performer for its second Saturday evening has yet to be announced, and the fair also plans two free concerts during the week at the Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers Arena.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Fri., April 5 at www.kansasstatefair.com, by phone at 620-669-3618, or in person at the fair’s Administration Building at 2000 N. Poplar in Hutchinson.
Ticket prices include gate admission to the fair if purchased before Aug. 11.
The 2019 Kansas State Fair will be from Sept. 6 to 15 in Hutchinson.
The lineup of performers at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand this year will include the following:
- Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, with Nicolle Galyon, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; tickets from $20-$65. Bones, the mega-popular syndicated radio host of “The Bobby Bones Show,” brings his comedy act The Raging Idiots to the fair this year. He has toured in Wichita many times over the years — most recently making a stop at the Wichita Orpheum Theatre. Bones is joined by Galyon, the Sterling-born songwriter who rose to popularity last year after penning three No. 1 hit singles — Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” Kenny Chesney’s “All the Pretty Girls,” and Keith Urban’s “Coming Home.”
- Billy Currington, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; tickets from $25-$65. This Grammy Award-nominated country singer is a frequent contributor to the Billboard country charts. He’s known for singles such as “Must Be Doin’ Something Right,” “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer,” “People are Crazy” and “Do I Make You Wanna.” In the past, he’s toured with Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Tim McGraw.
- Skillet, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; tickets from $20-$55. Skillet has been a fixture on the Christian rock scene for more than two decades now. The four-piece band, which has received two Grammy Award nominations, is known for songs like “Monster,” “Hero,” and “Awake and Alive.” The group has been to Intrust Bank Arena as part of Winter Jam multiple times.
- Francesca Battistelli, with Zach Williams, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11; tickets from $20-$50. Battistelli is a popular Christian singer-songwriter known for hits including “Holy Spirit,” “Free to Be Me,” and “Beautiful, Beautiful.” She is joined by Williams, who is also well-known in the contemporary Christian music world for his songs “Chain Breaker” and “Old Church Choir.”
- Lauren Alaina, with Mitchell Tenpenny, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; tickets from $20-$55. Alaina rose to popularity after being the runner-up on season 10 of “American Idol,” behind eventual winner Scotty McCreery. Her most popular song is “Road Less Traveled,” though she also sings songs such as “Ladies in the ‘90s” and “Like My Mother Does.” She will be joined by Tenpenny, an increasingly popular country singer/songwriter known for hits like “Drunk Me” and “Alcohol You Later.”
More musical acts are expected to be announced later this spring.
