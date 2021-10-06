DeFazio’s, a favorite Wichita Italian restaurant for almost 40 years, has closed for good

Pete DeFazio was a 23-year-old Angelo’s manager in 1982 when he decided to branch out on his own.

On Sept. 2 of that year, he opened DeFazio’s in a former Angelo’s space at 2706 N. Amidon, and over the next 39 years, he developed a loyal clientele who loved his Wichi-Italian pasta dishes, pizzas and Italian salad with pickled eggplant.

But on Sunday, DeFazio served his last sausage manicotti. He announced via Facebook on Wednesday evening that his Italian restaurant — a revered local favorite — was closed for good.

Reached at home on Wednesday evening, DeFazio, 62, said that two factors lead to his decision. The main one: his legs. He’s put off knee replacement surgery for five years, and for the last several, he’s run his restaurant in pain.

The other factor, he said, is his inability to find staff. If he could have hired enough people to run the restaurant while he had his surgery and recovered, it might have worked. But recently, he’s been unable to keep reliable kitchen help.

“I hate doing it, but I look back and am proud of what my employees and I have done for past the 40 years,” he said. “It’s a viable business. This just has to do with my well being.”

DeFazio said he made his decision on Monday morning when he woke up and “could barely walk.” He informed his staff of about 25 people and his family then shared the news with his customers on social media Wednesday evening.

Reaction was swift and grief-filled. DeFazio’s Facebook post about the closing racked up hundreds of comments in less than an hour.

“We grew up with family lunches and dinners there, and had our wedding rehearsal with you almost 12 years ago. Heartbroken but we hope you enjoy your retirement to the fullest,” wrote one customer.

“I wish we could’ve celebrated one last time,” wrote another.

DeFazio said he’d like to sell the restaurant as a whole. For the right offer, someone could have the building, the equipment and the recipes. He owns the whole strip center that holds DeFazio’s and is interested in selling that too, he said.

A buyer would not, however, be able to keep the DeFazio’s name.

“I would want them to find a new name,” he said.

He plans to have his surgery, rest and enjoy his new granddaughter, who’s 6 months old, he said.

He knows his customers are disappointed, and that’s the hardest part, he said. But it became clear to him this week that the time had come to move on.

“I’ve made that my life,” he said. “Now, I want my life to be my family and my granddaughter.”

