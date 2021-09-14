The day Angelo’s customers have been anticipating for a year and a half has arrived

The Wichita Eagle

The day fans of Angelo’s have been waiting for has finally arrived: The restaurant has reopened for dine-in.

Gina Fasciano Hogan, who owns the restaurant with her father, Jack, said that the classic Wichita Italian restaurant quietly opened Tuesday night for dine-in customers at its new space at 5900 E. Central. Since it moved into the large new space earlier this year, the restaurant has been offering only to-go service.

In fact, the restaurant closed for dine-in at its former space at the start of the pandemic, and fan haven’t been able to eat inside for 18 months.

From now on, Angelo’s will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for both carryout and for dine-in in the back half of the restaurant.

The restaurant is not taking reservations, though, and it will accept its last walk-in customers at 7:30 p.m.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Angelo’s, a restaurant started by Gina’s grandparents, Angelo and Anna, in the late 1950s, was closed from 2006 until 2016, when a Kickstarter campaign helped the family relaunch the restaurant. It operated out of a small space with very little parking at 5231 E. Central until March.

Then the restaurant, which is known for its decadent pizzas and homey pasta dishes, moved to the larger new space, which had been vacated by Picasso’s Pizzeria. It started offering to-go food there in May and the owners have been busy working on the interior, which has twice the space.

Owners have completed the back half of the building, and once they get used to operating out of the new space, they’ll add seating in the front half as well. A patio is also in the plans.

Over the summer, the family added an eye-catching new blinking neon sign — a replica of the original vintage lion sign that stood outside of the restaurant that once operated at Harry and Hillside.

To place an order at Angelo’s, call 316-612-9058.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER