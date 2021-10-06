These Wichita restaurants are long gone, but you can learn to make some of their dishes

Elizabeth’s at Kellogg and Bluff was know for its fruit salad, among other dishes.

Wichita will more than likely never get Ken’s Klub, Magnolia Cafe or Elizabeth’s Restaurant back.

But that doesn’t mean our taste buds can’t time travel.

On Saturday, I’ll be at the special holiday version of the Women’s Fair, which runs Friday through Sunday at Century II’s Expo Hall and will be filled with vendors, gift ideas and demonstrations. The organizers asked me to present a cooking demo on the main stage at the event, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, I’ll be demonstrating how to make three salads from three classic restaurants.

And there will be samples! And I’ll share the recipes!

On my agenda:

▪ The garlic salad that used to be prepared at Ken’s Klub, a steakhouse and nightclub at 318 W. 29th St. started by Ken Hill in 1946

▪ The dressing for the fruit salad that was so famous at Elizabeth’s, Kellogg and Bluff, which operated from 1955 to 1972

▪ The Hazel dressing made popular by Magnolia Cafe, a Cajun restaurant that opened at Central and Woodlawn in 1986

I’ll also be set up all three days at a booth, where I’ll be selling and signing copies of my book “Classic Restaurants of Wichita,” and I’ll be happy to help you check another person off your holiday shopping list.

The fair runs from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 7-12 and free for children 6 and under. They’re on sale online at womensfairholiday.com or at the door.

For a complete schedule of events, visit womensfairholiday.com/stage-events.

Hope to see you there.