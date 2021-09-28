Wichita Jamaican restaurant that closed last year reopening in a different part of town

Sorrel and Christine Rhoden have found a new brick-and-mortar spot for their Jamaican restaurant. The Wichita Eagle

The owners of Sorrel’s Jamaican Food closed their last brick-and-mortar location at 222 S. Commerce, just outside of Intrust Bank Arena, in December of 2020 saying that, because of COVID-19, business was too slow and that they’d reopen in the spring.

But the couple changed their minds and gave up the space in March, saying they might reopen the business as a food truck.

Instead, they’ve found another restaurant space, which will be their third since they first opened as a food truck in 2017.

The Sorrels say they are taking over the space at 3802 E. Harry that the owners of Next Level Cafe recently announced they were leaving. The gaming cafe has been serving Thai food since October 2019, but its last day in business will be Wednesday, when it’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Next Level at 3802 E. Harry has served Thai food since 2019. Its last day in business is Wednesday. Denise Neil File photo

Next Level’s owner, who says the restaurant has to close because of medical issues, said seating will likely be limited on closing day.

Christine Rhoden, who owns Sorrel’s with her husband, Sorrel, said the couple isn’t sure when they’ll open in the space, though Sorrel is hoping for next month.

They’d been looking for a new brick-and-mortar spot since leaving their downtown spot, she said. They found a place and had hoped to open in August but the deal fell through. When they heard about Next Level’s planned closing, she said, they jumped on it.

They plan to serve the Jamaican favorites they’ve been offering since they first opened, including jerk chicken, jerk pork and oxtail, and will also add some new dishes, she said.

They haven’t abandoned their plans for a food truck but want to get re-established as a stationary restaurant first.

The couple, who first opened their business as a food truck four years ago, were first set up at 2808 E. Douglas before they moved to a colorful but tiny stationary spot at 3090 W. 13th St. in late 2018. A year later, they closed that space to move to Commerce Street.

Rhoden said she’ll let me know when they settle on an opening date for the new restaurant.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 5:16 PM.