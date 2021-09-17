Dining With Denise Neil
A Halloween pop-up bar, this one with a Dracula theme, is back for the season in Wichita
It’s been a year since Headshots Bar & Grill in Brittany Center, 2120 N. Woodlawn, brought the idea of a Halloween pop-up bar to Wichita.
Now, it’s launching another one.
“Apparition: Dracula” is the title of the temporary drinking experience, which opens this weekend in the Table Top Java Shop next door to Headshots Bar & Grill in Brittany Center, 2120 N. Woodlawn, and runs through Halloween, Oct. 31. Like last year’s bar, which was called just “Apparition,” this one will feature creepy cocktails (including some served in hospital blood bags) and lots of terrifying decor that makes the room look like Dracula’s castle.
Tonight is the first night for the bar, which will be open from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Halloween. It’s open only to people 21 and over, and social distancing measures will be in place. Reservations won’t be accepted.
There’s no cover charge, but seating is limited.
Headshots owner Ryan Revard also put on a Christmas version of the pop-up bar in December, calling it “Nightmare Before Christmas,” and he did an Alice in Wonderland themed pop-up in March.
