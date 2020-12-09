It creeped out crowds at Halloween. Now this spooky pop-up bar is back for Christmas.

The Halloween “Spook Easy” pop-up bar that took over Wichita’s Table Top Java Shop during the month of October was eerily successful, its owner said.

So it’s returned for the holiday season.

Ryan Revard, who owns the coffee shop at 2120 N. Woodlawn and Headshots Bar & Grill next door, has given the pop-up bar a “Nightmare Before Christmas” twist and reopened it for dates in December.

The bar is now called Apparition Before Christmas, and it’s open from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. and a few other dates through the end of the month.

Revard said that reaction to the Halloween installation of the bar was overwhelmingly positive in October and that it was sometimes drawing 200 people a night. He’s enlarged the space a bit for the Christmas version so he can offer even more social distancing and now can seat about 66 people a night.

The staff is all dressed in “Nightmare Before Christmas”-style costumes, and visitors can order from a menu of specialty holiday cocktails, served both cold and warm. There are three types of hot chocolate and warm apple cider drinks, and some cocktails are made with house-infused candy cane vodka. Beer is also served.

Revard said he’s added several holiday touches for the bar’s holiday installation, including a snow machine and a sleigh pulled by dragons hung from the ceiling. There are lots of Christmas trees, including a giant one set up in the middle of the room, a big Christmas inflatable and even a graveyard with actual dirt.

“Everything is over-the-top,” he said. “This is the most fun we’ve had all year considering everything that’s been canceled.”

Though visitors don’t have to dress up, some have gotten into the theme, while others are donning their ugly Christmas sweaters, Revard said.

He’s not accepting reservations, so people will get seats on a first-come, first-served basis. Revard said he’s also renting the bar out for private events.

It’s open Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 19 and then will open Monday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 26, closing only for Christmas Eve. Its final days will be Dec. 30 and 31.

The pop-up bars have gone over so well, Revard said, that he’d like to continue occasionally offering them with different themes throughout next year.

“If people support it, we will continue to do it,” he said. “It’s just like anything else in town: If you don’t support it, it will disappear.”