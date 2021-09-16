Wichita’s been wondering what’s taking over this old Bionic Burger space. Now, a hint

Readers have been wondering what’s taking over the former Bionic Burger space on East 21st Street. Now, there’s a hint. The Wichita Eagle

For several weeks now, people who drive through the intersection of 21st and Woodlawn on a regular basis have been asking me what’s taking over the former Bionic Burger space that’s been vacant since the summer of 2019.

Crews have been working on the space at 6121 E. 21st St. North for months, and over the summer, it got a new coat of bright red paint as well as a new slab in front that could be used for a patio.

Though I haven’t received confirmation yet, it looks as though a new daiquiri bar and hookah lounge will be taking over the space. Google now says that the building is occupied by Clouds Daiquiri Lounge, and it lists the business as a “daiquiri and hookah lounge.”

A corresponding Facebook page that was created on Aug. 31 says that Clouds will be “open soon, now hiring hookah person, bartenders, servers.”

I’ve emailed and messaged all the addresses, phone numbers and social media accounts associated with the business and will let you know if I learn more.

Daiquiris seem to be having a bit of a moment in Wichita. Earlier this month, I told you about Jeran Trotter’s plans to open Side Lines Sports Bar & Daiquiri Lounge in the former Club Boomerang space at 1400 E. First St. He hopes to have it open sometime in October.

