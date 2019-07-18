A longtime location of this Wichita burger chain has just closed

Restaurants Wichita lost in 2018 Beloved Wichita restaurants that closed their doors in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beloved Wichita restaurants that closed their doors in 2018.

Last week, the Wichita area had five Bionic Burger restaurants.

This week, it’s down to four.

On Thursday morning, Bionic Burger’s Facebook page shared the news that the restaurant at 6121 E. 21st St., which initially opened nine and a half years ago, has closed.

The 21st and Woodlawn restaurant that just closed went into a former Long John Silver’s space in April 2010, when Raquel Chavez, daughter of founder Steve Majors, signed a sublease for almost 10 years.

That lease is up now, the post said, and the store is closing, though — “We will keep our eyes open for new locations.”

Commenters on the Facebook thread are already helping by offering suggestions for where a new restaurant could open, including Andover, Newton, Augusta and Maize.

The remaining Bionic Burgers are at Harry and Hillside, at Pawnee and Meridian, at Central and Ridge and at 243 N. Main in Haysville.

Brothers Steve and Loyd Majors opened the first Bionic Burger in Wichita in 1977, basing their recipes on the burgers their Aunt Ruby made when they were children. Loyd died in an accident in 1999, but Steve, his wife, Pam, and their daughter Raquel still run the business.

The inspiration for the local chain’s name came from the 1970s television show “Six Million Dollar Man” starring Lee Majors. Steve Major has said he liked that he shared the same last name with the show’s star and the same first name as his character, Col. Steve Austin.

The restaurant is known as the “home of the 6 million dollar burger.”

Bionic Burger menu

