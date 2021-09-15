After a long search, Dunkin’ franchisee finally finds the right spot in northwest Wichita

Wichita is about to get another Dunkin’.

When Dan Day hears from customers about where they want a Dunkin’ shop in Wichita, they most often say Maize Road.

Now, that’s where franchisee Day plans to open his seventh Dunkin’ store. Construction has already begun on a spot just in front of the Sam’s Club at 29th and Maize Roads, he said, and assuming there are no equipment or weather delays, it should be open in the first quarter of 2022.

Day said he’s long been looking for the perfect Maize Road spot, but “nothing seemed to come together or work for us,” he said. The land he finally found, which is owned by Landmark Commercial Realty, is just south of the IHOP at 3204 N. Maize Road.

The new Dunkin’ will look similar to the new store at 47th and Broadway, which opened earlier this year as part of a new strip center. But the Maize Road Dunkin’, which will have about 2,000 square feet, will be a stand-alone store, similar to the one at Central and Rock Road.

Day said he’s not finished building Dunkin’ stores, either. He’s planning another one and even has a location scoped out. But he still needs to get approvals and is not ready to announce where it will be just yet.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to Dunkin’ stores in Derby and Andover, Day also has four in Wichita: at 47th and Broadway, Central and Rock Road, Maple and West streets and 21st and Greenwich.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 4:05 PM.