South Wichita will get its first Chipotle sometime this winter

South Wichita is about to get its own Chipotle.

A spokesperson for Chipotle confirms that the chain will open another restaurant — which will be its eighth — sometime this winter at Pawnee and Seneca.

Though the spokesperson said he couldn’t provide the address, it appears that the building is going up where an Intrust Bank branch once stood at 2460 S. Seneca. That’s facing Seneca in between the Starbucks and Emprise Bank in Westway Shopping Center.

Construction crews have already put up the frame of the building on the site, and on the fence is posted a sign for “ICT Capital” — a local developer that also was responsible for the Chipotle that opened in December 2019 at 21st and Amidon.

Like the restaurant at 21st and Amidon, the new Chipotle is expected to have a Chipotlane: a drive-up window where people can pick up orders they’ve made in advance online or via their mobile apps.

Wichita’s seventh Chipotle is scheduled to open this month at 2608 N. Greenwich and will also have a Chipotlane. The target opening date is Sept. 24, a manager said.

The Pawnee and Seneca store will be the first Chipotle for South Wichita, if you don’t count the restaurant at 535 S. Rock Road, which sits just to the south of Kellogg.

Wichita’s other Chipotle restaurants are at 7130 W. Maple, 29th and Rock, 21st and Maize, and Central and Hillside.