More Wichita restaurants putting on benefits for family of nightclub shooting victim

It’s been one week since popular Wichita bartender Preston Spencer was killed in a nightclub shooting in Old Town, and more local bars and restaurants are organizing fundraisers intended to help his wife, Kendra, and his two small children.

A few fundraisers have already happened, including one last week at Wichita’s Meddys restaurants. Owner Alex Harb committed to donating 30 percent of the proceeds from his four local eateries last Thursday to Spencer’s family. He raised $10,525, he said and will give the family a check for an even $11,000 today. (The family put on a memorial service for Preston this morning at Hope Community Church.)

If you want to help, there are a couple of other events coming up:

Twelve Restaurant & Bar, 12111 W. Maple: This restaurant, where Spencer worked as the bar manager for the last three years, is putting on a benefit dinner from 6 to 9 tonight. Tickets are $45 apiece and available at this link. The dinner will include burgers, brats and hot dogs, and there will be raffles and a silent auction.

Mulligan’s Pub, 8343 E. 32nd St. North: This east-side bar will celebrate Spencer from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight and will donate 40 percent of its sales from the event to his family.

Walt’s East, 7732 E. Central: This east-side bar will put on a karaoke event from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, and all proceeds will go to the family.

Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich: This local venue is putting on a “Pitching for Preston” cornhole tournament from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Teams of two can sign up for $50 a person. First and second place prizes will be awarded, and there will be drink specials offered. Proceeds will go to the Spencer family. Register at chickennpickle.com/wichita/event/pitching-for-preston-corn-hole-tournament/

GoFundMe: The GoFundMe account set up for the Spencer family is still active and has now raised more than $58,000. People can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-kendra-and-the-spencer-family

If you hear of another fundraiser, email me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I’ll add it to the list.