Local bars, restaurants raising money for family of nightclub shooting victim

As the Wichita community reels from the news that well-known local bartender Preston Spencer was killed in a nightclub shooting, several fundraisers for his family, which includes his wife, Kendra, and two small children, have begun popping up.

These fundraisers, organized by local bars and restaurants, are meant to supplement the GoFundMe already started by friends of the family, which over the course of Tuesday afternoon has raised nearly $25,000.

Among the new fundraisers:

▪ Twelve, the restaurant at 12111 W Maple St where Spencer ran the bar for the past three years, is usually closed on Mondays but will open this coming Monday, Sept. 13, for a special event in which all proceeds and tips will go to Spencer’s family. Twelve owner Bryce Kuhn said he will put tickets for sale on the Twelve website starting on Wednesday.

▪ Meddys owner Alex Harb said that he will donate 30% of the sales on Thursday from his four local restaurants directly to Spencer’s family. As part of a similar fundraiser for local musician Jenny Wood in 2019, Meddys raised more than $10,000. Meddys restaurants in Wichita are at 7906 E. Harry, 21st and Greenwich, 120 S. Washington and 560 S. Ridge Road.

▪ The Stop, 1450 S. Washington, was Spencer’s favorite bar, said his friend and co-worker, Marc Polk, who will be at the bar this evening starting at 6 p.m. collecting money for Spencer’s family. They’re calling the event “Buy a Drink for Preston.”

If you hear of another fundraiser for Spencer, e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com, and I’ll add it to this list.