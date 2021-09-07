Wichita police: One dead, five hurt in Old Town club shooting; gunman still at large

A 34-year-old man was killed and five women were hurt in an overnight shooting at a club in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district.

The shooter remained at large Tuesday, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said. Anyone with information about the case or shooter is asked to leave a tip with Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4646 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police say the shooter was kicked out of Enigma Club, 351 N. Mosley, after getting into a fight inside overnight. He “returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds with a handgun through windows into the club from the outside, striking the victims,” Davidson said in a news release.

When police officers arrived at the club around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, they found six people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita, died from his injuries, police said. The five women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More information is expected during an 11 a.m. news briefing at Wichita City Hall, 455 N. Main.