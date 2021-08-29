Restaurant whose chef first started serving Wichita six years ago now permanently closed

Noble House, which specialized in authentic Hawaiian fare, closed its East Central restaurant over the weekend. Courtesy photo

A Hawaiian restaurant whose owner first brought his island fare to Wichita via food truck in 2015 has closed.

Noble House, which has been operating at 3031 E. Central since last year, is now permanently closed, according to a Facebook post that went up on Saturday afternoon.

“Aloha everybody Noble House Hawaiian #restaurant is Now #Closed,” the post read. “MAHALO NUI LOA (THANK YOU VERY MUCH for all your help and support over da years.”

According to the restaurant’s social media manager, it’s unclear whether chef Akamu Noble plans to continue operating his food trucks in Wichita. He said he’d ask for an official statement from the chef and get back to me in a couple of days.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Noble first arrived in Wichita with his Hawaiian Plate Lunch food truck in the spring of 2015 then opened a brick-and-mortar Hawaiian restaurant at 3238 E. Douglas in 2017. In 2019., he closed the East Douglas restaurant in anticipation of taking over the space on East Central, which was formerly home to Liberty Tax Service. He completed the move early in the COVID-19 pandemic and since then has been serving poke, macaroni salad, Kalua pork and more.

I’ll let you know if I learn anything more about Noble House’s future in Wichita.

The closing leaves Wichita short on Hawaiian fare. Mo’s Hut, another Hawaiian restaurant that operated at 2800 E. Central, also closed last November. Those who want poke can still get it at Crafted at 9730 E 21st St. North, and there’s also a Hawaiian restaurant called Sharon’s Place at 141 E. Kay St. in Derby.