West-side fans of this Wichita restaurant ‘freaking out’ after noticing sign has been removed

The sign is gone at the McAlister’s Deli that opened in 2006 at Maple and Ridge in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

This morning, I got a panicked message from a friend of a Wichita McAlister’s Deli fan who was “freaking out.”

She’d been by the west-side restaurant, which has operated at 7130 W. Maple since 2006, only to find the sign gone and construction equipment everywhere. She hadn’t yet recovered from the trauma of the east-side McAlister’s moving even farther east — from 306 N. Rock Road to 21st and Greenwich — in 2017, and she demanded to know what was going on.

But there’s no reason to panic, though west-side McAlister’s fans will have to go without their giant spuds and big cups of iced tea for a bit unless they’re willing to drive out east.

It turns out that the McAlister’s on Maple is just getting a remodel. It closed at the end of business on Tuesday, and it will reopen with a “whole new look” on Friday, Sept. 3.

In the meantime, the McAlister’s at 2222 N Greenwich is still open.

The company also announced earlier this month that it’s adding another restaurant in the area. A new McAlister’s Deli is set to open sometime this fall at 2425 N. Rock Road in Derby.