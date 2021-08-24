Wichita’s newest breakfast restaurant opens today on the west side

There’s a new restaurant in the old Denny’s space on West Kellogg.

Today is opening day for Wichita’s newest breakfast and lunch restaurant.

The Easy Egg has relocated from its home at 240 N. Main in Haysville to the old Denny’s building at 5700 W. Kellogg, and it opened its doors this morning. Its hours this week are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The West Kellogg Denny’s closed at the start of the pandemic, and Wichita now has just one Denny’s restaurant — at 4024 E. Harry.

Owner Eduardo Gonzalez closed The Easy Egg restaurant in Haysville, where he’d operated since 2019, earlier this month. He has said he made the move because his Haysville restaurant just wasn’t busy enough.

Though he’s starting with breakfast and lunch, Gozalez said he plans to eventually add dinner offerings to the menu and will serve dishes like tilapia, salmon and rib eye steak. His breakfast menu will be served all day and will include his most popular breakfast dishes he served in Haysville — a jalapeno avocado omelet and banana bread french toast. The lunch menu is made up of sandwiches, quesadillas, salads, burgers and chicken fried steak.

Eventually, Gonzalez has said, he wants to also serve adult beverages like margaritas and mimosas.

For more information or to place a to-go order, call 316-946-5677.