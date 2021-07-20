Empty Denny’s building on West Kellogg in Wichita is about to get a new restaurant tenant

The old Denny’s building at 5700 W. Kellogg that’s been empty since that restaurant closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is about to get a new tenant — and it will also serve breakfast.

Lunch and dinner will be among the offerings, too.

Eduardo Gonzalez, the owner of The Easy Egg restaurant at 240 N. Main in Haysville, says he’s leaving Haysville to take over the old Denny’s space. He plans to close in Haysville on Aug. 8 and be open in Wichita around that same time.

Gonzalez, who first opened the Haysville restaurant in April 2019, said he was just not busy enough there.

“There’s not enough business here during the week,” he said. “I have quite a bit of customers on the weekend, but during the week, everyone goes out to work and Haysville is kind of empty.”

Gonzaelz, who serves only breakfast and lunch in Haysville, said he plans to add dinner offerings to the menu in Wichita and will have dishes like tilapia, salmon and rib eye steak. His breakfast menu will be served all day and will include his most popular breakfast dishes in Haysville — a jalapeno avocado omelet and banana bread french toast. The lunch menu is made up of sandwiches, quesadillas, salads, burgers and chicken fried steak.

Eventually, Gonzalez said, he wants to also serve adult beverages like margaritas and mimosas in Wichita.

Gonzalez was looking for a building that already had its kitchen all set up and found it in the Denny’s space, he said. Though the restaurant can be difficult to get to, especially for people approaching it from the east, it’s visible from high-traffic Kellogg, he said.

“I think that area on the west side is kind of growing up,” he said. “That Denny’s is kind of hiding on the back but it’s still really close to the busy area.”

People in Haysville were not thrilled to hear the news of his impending departure, he admitted.

“Some people are sad, and other people are mad,” he said.

I’ll keep you posted on an opening date for the restaurant in Wichita.