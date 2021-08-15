Popular new podcast features Wichita brewers engaged in beer-fueled, laugh-filled chats

Wichita Brewing Company’s head brewer Cody Sherwood, left, and co-owner Jeremy Horn, right, record an episode of their new podcast “Under the Lid” inside their business office in their production facility in south Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

Now that they’ve perfected the art of brewing and canning beer, the guys at Wichita Brewing Company have a new project: a podcast.

Called “Under the Lid,” the podcast features co-owner Jeremy Horn and head brewer Cody Sherwood sitting down with other local brewers and people in the industry to talk about their jobs, the local craft beer scene and whatever else comes to mind. The first one debuted in July, and now, the duo has put out six different episodes, which last around 50 minutes each.

The hosts, of course, drink beer while they’re recording, and they don’t self-censor their language — as no respectable beer guy would — so the episodes can get a little salty. And as the beer continues to flow, they can also get a little silly. But so far, the podcast is finding a good audience. Horn and Sherwood can track who’s listening, and they’re starting to get at least 1,000 listeners an episode, downloading the podcast from cities all over the country.

The idea for the podcast was Sherwood’s, and he and Horn ordered a whole podcasting setup. Inside their business office at their brewing facility in south Wichita — and within easy reach of a fridge stocked with WBC cans — the two have arranged four microphones around a long table lined with benches.

There, they’ve had some pretty fun parties, only these parties are recorded and broadcast. The first episode featured Chris Arnold from River City Brewing Co. The second one included a chat with Dan and Becky Norton of Nortons Brewing Company. Their chat with the guys from Bev-Hub/ Nitro Joe’s was so entertaining, they split it into three parts, which all were released last week. (Normally, new episodes are posted on Mondays.)

“There are some funny segments that probably will be entertaining to anybody who doesn’t mind hearing f-words,” Horn said with a laugh. (Fermentation? Filtration?)

Horn has described the podcast as a “fun side project.” He and Sherwood play off of each other well, and Horn edits the audio into its final product. I was in the studio this week recording a segment about my new book, “Classic Restaurants of Wichita,” and it will appear on Monday. An episode airing the following week will feature the “wives of CSB” — Central Standard Brewing’s Sumer Crane, Emily Boyd and Liz Jackel — who will be discussing that brewery’s big birthday bash coming up on Aug. 28.

The podcast is available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Wichita Brewing Company has restaurants at 535 N. Woodlawn and 8815 W. 13th St.