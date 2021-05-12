Tacos, tequila and Mediterranean fare: Wichita full of food festivities this weekend

Saturday’s Tacos & Tequila event will include a mariachi band. The Wichita Eagle

It’s going to be a busy weekend for food-related events in Wichita with the return of two fundraisers and a big belated Cinco de Mayo party downtown.

If you’re looking for some foodie fun, you might want to check out these events:

Get you fill of baklawa and more at this weekend’s Mediterranean Festival at St. Mary’s. Courtesy photo

▪ Mediterranean Festival at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, 344 S. Martinson: This annual Mediterranean dinner was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are bringing it back in 2021, though it’ll be a drive-through and carryout event only (though its Mediterranean market will be open.)

The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and people will be able to drive-through and choose from two $15 plated meals — one that includes green beans and rice, kibbeh, two stuffed cabbage rolls and a Greek salad and another that includes grilled kafta, a Lebanese chicken kebab and Egyptian potato salad. There’s also a $5 dessert plate option that includes one piece of baklawa, one chocolate baklawa stick and one Greek cookie.

Attendees also can go inside the church and place carryout orders and shop at the Mediterranean Marketplace, which includes a selection of pastries, breads, desserts and other items. The church’s sanctuary also will be open for self-guided tours. For more information, visit facebook.com/medfestict.

▪ Tacos & Tequila at the Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita

This belated Cinco de Mayo party will happen from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and is being put on by Xclusive Event Services, a company owned and run by brother and sister Crystal McDonald and Cody Lathrop. The two are best known as the people behind the annual Bloktoberfest party that always took place pre-pandemic in the field just east of the Wichita Boathouse. They’re also the owners of the giant green Booze Truck mobile bar that has been a presence at many big events around town and is one of four mobile bars in their fleet.

The event will include local taco food trucks, an elote vendor, and some Mexican ice cream vendors. There will also be a mariachi band and cultural dancers. The three taco vendors signed up to participate are Uno Mas, Cousin Hector’s and Tony’s Tacos. Admission will be free. Those who want to take part in a tequila tasting will need a $20 ticket, and the tasting will be the only indoor part of the event. The rest of the activities will be outside in the Boathouse’s front parking lot, back patio and back lawn area. Yard games also will be set up, and there will be music and karaoke as well as a chihuahua costume contest.

Tickets for the tequila tasting are on sale at www.eventbrite.com/e/tacos-tequila-tickets-145944446769.

▪ Amber Waves Tasting Tour: This annual beer tasting event, a fundraiser for Starkey Inc., isn’t happening in its traditional format this year, but it’s still happening. Rather than having participants crowd into Delano for a one-night tasting, organizers have signed up participants to offer treats to ticket holders, and they’ll have the entire month of May to collect.

Among the items being offered: a build-your-own six pack of craft beer from Rolling Hills Wine & Spirits, a free appetizer or dessert at Carrabba’s, a wine tasting at Grace Hill Winery and a free order of hummus at The Monarch. Tickets are $60-$95 a person and available at AmberWavesICT.com.