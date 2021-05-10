Renovated Naftzger Park will be the site of an outdoor market with food, adult beverages

Naftzger Park, which was completed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is finally starting to get some events. One is a new monthly market called Shop & Grub. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita will have another outdoor market to choose from this summer, and this one will be set up in the heart of downtown Wichita.

Shop & Grub is a monthly market set to debut in June in the newly renovated Naftzger Park at Douglas and St. Francis, which features a stage and a large green space. It’s being put together by Festive ICT — the same group responsible for putting on the Wichita’s Taco Fest and Pizza Fest.

The event, which will start on June 20, will return to the park the third Sunday of every month through October. Organizers say it will feature local merchants selling things like vintage clothing, local art, crafts, jewelry and food items. The group says it plans to have 30-plus merchants each month.

Food trucks will also be set up at each market, and alcohol will be served. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be free.

Festive ICT partnered with Wave, the music and event venue at 650 E. Second St., to put the market together. Wave’s owners were hired to handle events at Naftzger Park shortly after it was completed in February 2020, and they had a whole slate of activities planned. Then, COVID-19 hit.

Organizers are now recruiting vendors. Those interested should visit shopandgrub.com.