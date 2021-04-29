Wichita restaurants are firing up the brunch buffets again, just in time for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a big brunch day, and Larkspur is one of the restaurants offering a buffet. Special to The Eagle

Last Mother’s Day was all about carryout meals in Wichita.

This year, the brunches are back. In fact, a few Wichita restaurants — including Doo-Dah Diner and Newport Grill — are choosing Mother’s Day 2021 to relaunch the brunch buffets they halted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to celebrate mom and all she has done for you over the past year, here are some of the places in Wichita offering buffets or special plated meals on Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, May 8.

Did I miss someone? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I’ll add it.

Buffets

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St., 316-361-6667: Offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $34 for adults and $15 for children 7 and under. The restaurant also will offer its full dinner menu from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Moms receive a special gift. Make reservations at www.6ssteakhouse.com

Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg, 316-265-7011: This restaurant is resuming its Sunday brunch, which it suspended after the start of the pandemic, on Mother’s Day. It’s $29.99 a person and will include prime rib and more. The diner will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Fred & Barney’s Restaurant, 2424 N. Woodlawn, 316-358-0454: Serving a Mother’s Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $21.95 for adults and $9.95 for children under 10. The patio will be open, and the restaurant will serve appetizers on the patio after the buffet.

Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275: Offering a Mother’s Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $32 for adults, $14.95 for children 12 and under. Also serving $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservation recommended.

Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555: This restaurant is also bringing back its brunch buffet for the first time in a year on Mother’s Day. It’ll be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $34 for adults, $15 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and under.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Offering a Mother’s Day Brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $39.95, $15 for children. Also serving a Bellini flight for an additional $15. Reservations recommended.

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, 316-267-7687: Brunch buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include items like smoked ham, herb-roasted salmon, mac and cheese and more. It’s $25 a person, and reservations are required at 316-267-7687.

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812: Serving a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes prime rib, glazed ham, a waffle station, seafood and more. It’s $28.95 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12.

Two Brothers BBQ & Sports Grill, 6730 W. Central, 316-440-4077: Brunch buffet served 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. It’s $19.99 a person.

Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100: Offering brunch a brunch buffet at Two Olives Restaurant and Olive Tree venue. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the last seating will be at 2:30 p.m. Price is $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, $13 for children 5-12. Reservation required.

Plated or family-style meals

The Belmont, 3555 E. Douglas. 316-477-3555: Serving plated brunch menu on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





AVI/Corporate Caterers, 135 N. Waco: Offering a Mother’s Day Dinner special served family style from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. that includes roasted beef tenderloin, sauteed chicken with basil cream sauce, sides and creme brulee or chocolate cake. It’s $28 a person, and $10 kids meals are also available. Make reservations at 316-262-3300 or through email at info@corporatecaterersofwichita.com

Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 S. Airport Road, 316-945-1966: Serving a plated Mother’s Day lunch from noon to 5 p.m. that includes soup, salad, dessert and choice of main course for $32-$45 a person.

Georges French Bistro, 4816 E. Central, 316-831-1325 : Serving Mother’s Day brunch from a special menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Lola’s Bistro, 2146 Collective Lane, 316-613-2223: Offering a special Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, 316-685-8701: Serving a family-style Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that’s $38, $15 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations recommended.