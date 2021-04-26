This Rock Road restaurant has closed after six months

The old Logan’s Roadhouse space is vacant again. The Wichita Eagle

A restaurant space on the periphery of Towne East Square is vacant again after six months with a new tenant.

Chef Stan Lerner, who in October opened Chef’s Table Roadhouse in the former Logan’s Roadhouse space at 353 S. Rock Road, quietly closed it a couple of weeks ago, he said. Patrons have recently noticed that the signs have been removed from the building.

Lerner, who said he intended the restaurant as a “pop up” to see if he wanted to make it a permanent deal, decided not to stay, he said.

“The economy, the labor situation and government programs not materializing in a timely way just don’t make it a good environment for a permanent expansion,” he said, “at least for Chef’s Table.”

Chef Stan Lerner has decided not to keep his restaurant open in Wichita. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Chef’s Table Roadhouse was a second venture for Lerner, who has run the Chef’s Table restaurant at 815 Main St. in Winfield since 2013. That restaurant will remain open.

He opened the restaurant, which served a small menu with three entree options, as a reservation-only setup, citing the need to stay safe during the pandemic and his desire to give each plate his individual attention.

He said he had fun cooking for Wichita.

“We met a lot of nice people,” he said. “Hopefully some of our patrons in Wichita will come visit Chef’s Table Winfield,” Lerner said.