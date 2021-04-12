He’s opening his Bradley Fair restaurant this summer, but he’s cooking dinner this weekend

Chef Nick Korbee will give Wichita a sneak preview of his cooking skills on Saturday.

His restaurant — First Mile: Kitchen in the old Good Egg space in Bradley Fair — won’t be open for several more months. But those who want a preview of the type of food chef Nick Korbee makes will have a chance this weekend.

Korbee, a New York City restaurant owner who moved to Kansas last year to be closer to his wife’s family, has partnered with a group called Sedgwick County Soil Stories and on Saturday will be offering take-home “soil-to-table” family meals.

Each meal will feature soup, salad, an entree made with homemade pasta from Viola’s Pantry and a dessert. Tickets for the dinners, which serve four, are $100, and the meals will be available for pickup at Placeholder Coffee, 120 E. First St. North, on Saturday.

Sedgwick County Soil Stories is a project by the Sedgwick County Conservation District that is intended to celebrate local soil and all it produces during the week that includes Earth Day, April 22. The group has a variety of mostly virtual activities planned for next week, and their efforts will culminate with a soil exhibit on April 24 at the Old Town Farm & Art Market.

Korbee, who said his new restaurant’s menu will be inspired by locally sourced, Kansas-grown and -raised foods, will use ingredients in Saturday’s meal from Soil Stories growers like MG Honor Farms, Orie’s Farm Fresh, Serenity Farm CSA, Firefly Farm, Elderslie Farm, Legacy Garden Works and more.

He said when he learned about the project, he knew he wanted to be involved.

“I put my hand up because that’s what I’m all about and what this restaurant is going to be all about,” he said.

Those who want to order one of the meals can visit www.sedgwickcountysoilstories.org. Pickup times will be at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Korbee, an Ohio native, opened a restaurant called Egg Shop in New York City’s Soho neighborhood in 2014. It has an egg-centric menu created with locally sourced ingredients and was popular enough that he and his the partners added a second location in Brooklyn in 2017. Korbee went on to write “Egg Shop: The Cookbook,” a book full of egg recipes and cooking techniques that has a comic flair.

He said he’s getting ready to start construction on his First Mile: Kitchen, which will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, wine and local craft beer. He hopes to have it open this summer.

Menu for Nick Korbee dinner