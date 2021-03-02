A chef from New York City moved to Wichita, and now, he’s opening an east-side restaurant

The former Good Egg space at Bradley Fair will soon have a new restauant tenant. Courtesy photo

There’s a new chef in town, and this summer, he plans to open a new restaurant in the Bradley Fair space formerly occupied by The Good Egg.

Nick Korbee, an experienced chef who opened two restaurants in New York City, is planning to open First Mile: Kitchen, whose menu will be inspired by locally sourced, Kansas-grown and -raised foods.

He’s an Ohio native who moved to Wichita early last year with his wife, Amanda, who grew up in Newton. The couple wanted to be closer to family and to “plant roots” in the Midwest, Korbee said. During their visits to Kansas over a 15-year period, the couple’s idea for the restaurant started to take shape.

Korbee and a couple of partners opened a restaurant called Egg Shop in New York City’s Soho neighborhood in 2014. It has an egg-centric menu created with locally sourced ingredients and was popular enough that the partners added a second location in Brooklyn in 2017. Korbee went on to write “Egg Shop: The Cookbook,” a book full of egg recipes and cooking techniques that has a comic flair.

Construction has already started on the Bradley Fair space, and the new restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, wine and local craft beer.

The Good Egg, which opened in the northeast corner of Bradley Fair in 2000, closed in early 2019 when owner Jon Rolph decided to open a HomeGrown restaurant on the other side of the center.

