Harrison Ford is in Wichita for his 2021 visit more than a year after he was last spotted

“Star Wars” megafan Trey Laymon met Harrison Ford during his 2020 visit to Wichita. Trey Laymon

Han Solo fans: Keep your eyes open out there.

It appears that movie star Harrison Ford is back in Wichita for his 2021 visit. He was spotted on Monday night at Bonefish Grill, 10250 W. 13th St., by a diner who said he tried to send Ford a drink but was denied by the restaurant staff.

Then, on Wednesday night, Ford visited what appears to be his favorite Wichita restaurant — Sabor at 309 N. Mead — which he never skips while in town. Owners say he was with the copilot and friend he usually dines with while in Wichita and that they split coconut shrimp and had grouper tacos, mahi mahi, and tres leches cake and flan for dessert.

Every year for the past five years, Ford has appeared in Wichita during the early part of the year and is always spotted dining in local restaurants. He usually stays for three or four days. Ford’s last noticed visit was last March, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford, an avid pilot who comes to Wichita to take care of pilot business, always causes a stir when he arrives, and we always start getting messages and calls from fans and business owners who spot him around town. Over the past several years, Ford has been seen at places like the Hyatt, Doo-Dah Diner, Chipotle, Georges French Bistro, Chester’s Chophouse, even Best Buy.

So if you think you see the star while out and about in Wichita over the next few days, you’re not losing your mind. At least not about that.