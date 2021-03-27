This favorite Wichita Italian restaurant will temporarily close to relocate after today

Jack Fasciano and daughter Gina Fasciano Hogan are preparing to move their popular restaurant, Angelo’s. The Wichita Eagle

If you’re one of many Wichitans with an Angelo’s addiction issue, you’ll want to get your fix today.

Saturday is the last day for the local Italian restaurant at 5231 E. Central, where it’s been operating since it returned in 2016 after a 10-year hiatus. The owners — Jack Fasciano, son of restaurant founder Angelo Fasciano, and Jack’s daughter, Gina Fasciano Hogan — are preparing to move to a newer, bigger spot.

Today, they plan to stay open for curbside pickup “while supplies last,” and then the restaurant will be closed for at least two weeks. Then, Angelo’s will reopen for curbside carryout at the former Picasso’s Pizzeria East space, less than a half mile east at 5900 E. Central.

Gina Fasciano Hogan said that she’s hoping to reopen for dine-in not long after that. Angelo’s has been operating on a carryout-only basis for much of the pandemic.

The Fascianos announced their plans to make the move back in January, saying that it would allow for more customer parking and triple the seating. The new space also has a large bar and will have a patio.

Jack Fasciano’s parents, Angelo and Anna, got their start making pizzas out of the basement of their house in the late 1950s. Sicilian-born Angelo, who worked at Boeing, would sell the pizzas to co-workers.

They became so popular that he opened a small restaurant on South Laura in 1960. The family moved the restaurant to a building near Harry and Hillside in 1961, then moved to a location across the street in 1976.

The restaurant was known for its distinct pizzas, salads with pickled eggplant and homey pasta dishes. It grew in popularity and expanded. At one point, five Angelo’s were operating across the city. The family also had restaurants in Andover, Hutchinson and Tulsa.

Anna Fasciano died of complications from diabetes in March 2004. Angelo died a year later, in March 2005.

Son Jack Fasciano took over the businesses, but the last remaining location at 1930 S. Oliver closed in July 2006. He had run out of money and couldn’t keep the restaurant afloat.

A decade later, urged on by ardent fans and assisted by a Kickstarter campaign, the Fascianos were able to reopen.

The restaurant opens today at 4 p.m. Call 316-612-9058 to place an order.

I’ll let you know when Angelo’s is ready to go in its new spot.