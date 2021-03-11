A new doughnut business has just taken over this old Wichita Sonic building

The newest doughnut store in town is The Donut Palace, which just opened in an old Sonic building on North Broadway. The Wichita Eagle

There’s another doughnut shop in town, and it opened this week inside an old Sonic building on North Broadway that’s been vacant since 2014.

The Donut Palace is part of a chain that has stores all over the region, including in Arkansas City and Augusta. The owner of Wichita’s is Dallas-based.

There’s no seating in the shop, which is at 1235 N. Broadway: It’s a grab-and-go sort of place. But there is a drive-through. The shop’s hours are 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

I stopped in to take a look at what it had to offer, and the doughnuts look Daylight-style, with lots of frosted cake and raised doughnuts as well as big cinnamon rolls, apple and cherry fritters and bear claws. The menu also includes long johns, twists and filled jelly doughnuts.

The bakery is stocked with muffins, and the menu also lists sausage rolls, biscuits and gravy, croissant and biscuit breakfast sandwiches and beverages like coffee, hot chocolate, milk, tea and soda.

A mixed dozen costs $11.99. Donuts range from about 70 cents to $1.59 apiece. A dozen doughnut holes cost $1.50.

For more information or to reach The Donut Palace, call 316-352-7218.