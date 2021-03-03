Freddy’s, the popular restaurant chain founded in Wichita, has new owners

Freddy’s founders Randy Simon, left, and Scott Redler, right, pose with Freddy’s spokesperson, the late Freddy Simon, in 2017. The Wichita Eagle

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — the popular restaurant chain founded in Wichita 18 years ago — has new owners.

But the restaurant chain won’t be leaving Wichita any time soon.

On Wednesday, Freddy’s owners Randy Simon and Scott Redler signed papers finalizing the sale of the chain to Thompson Street Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in St. Louis. The firm owns several companies, and one of its specialties is software.

None of the parties disclosed the terms of the sale.

Redler said that he, Simon and the estate of Simon’s late brother and Freddy’s co-founder, Bill Simon, would remain minority owners in the company and that he and Randy Simon would stay on with the business for the foreseeable future.

The new owners plan to keep the headquarters in Wichita and keep all of Freddy’s local employees as well, something that was important to the former owners, Redler said.

“We felt when talking to them that they understood what made our company what it is today and that they are going to continue to do that... to take care of our guests the Freddy’s Way, to continue to support our franchisees to be successful and to grow at the record pace that we have experienced.”

The partners said they have been approached many times over the years by different companies interested in buying the restaurant chain, which serves steak burgers, shoe string fries and frozen custard and has 400 locations across the country and overseas.

But the fit was never right, said Randy Simon, and he did not want to sell the company when his father, Freddy Simon — the restaurant’s namesake and unofficial spokesperson — was still alive. Freddy, who died in October at age 95, loved playing a role in the business too much.

“I just always wanted him to be king while he was here and to be able to walk in stores and have people come up and talk to him and have him go and talk to people,” Randy Simon said. “It was best for us to be in control if that was the case.”

Randy Simon said he first heard from from Thompson Street Capital Partners last spring expressing interest. In October, he and Redler invited its partners to come to the opening of a new Freddy’s store in St. Louis. After that, things moved quickly, he said. The owners signed a letter of intent with the company in December.

Randy Simon said he believes the new owners understand what makes Freddy’s special and will keep the quality high. He and Redler will continue with their jobs as long as the new owners want them to stay, he said.

Even though not much will change, it was hard to let go of Freddy’s, said Simon, who in 2017 sold 34 Panera restaurants he owned in Kansas and Missouri.

“This is a family company that has three generations involved, and it was probably more difficult to part with than any of the others,” he said.

The first Freddy’s opened its first store near 21st and Tyler in Wichita in August 2002. The idea was dreamed up by partners Redler and Bill Simon, who then were co-owners of the seven Timberline Steakhouse restaurants, which have since closed. They brought in Randy Simon, a longtime Pizza Hut and Panera franchisee.

Bill Simon died of cancer in 2016 at age 61.

The Freddy’s chain has continued to grow and win awards and recognition across the country. It opened 30 new restaurants in 2020 alone, including its 400th location, this one in Overland Park.