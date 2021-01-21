Andover country club opens new restaurant in Hereford House space, and public is welcome

The Greens at Terradyne is the new restaurant inside Andover’s Terradyne Country Club, and it’s open to the public.

Terradyne Country Club in Andover lost its restaurant tenant of 10 years — Mike Issa’s Hereford House — at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in April.

But now, there’s a new restaurant in the space, and it’s open to the public.

It’s called The Greens at Terradyne, and managers there describe it as “upscale casual.” Though the restaurant has taken over the space that Hereford House previously leased, it isn’t a white table cloths kind of place. But it still has the stunning golf course views Hereford House patrons grew accustomed to as well as a luxurious course-adjacent patio.

People can dine while enjoying golf course views at the new restaurant The Greens at Terradyne. Courtesy photo

“It’s not a diner, but it’s not fine dining, said Leah Doshier, Terradyne’s operations manager. “It’s somewhere in between.”

Doshier said that when Hereford House decided not to renew its lease, the club initially planned to search for a new tenant for the restaurant space. But that proved difficult in the midst of the pandemic, so the club decided they’d do it themselves.

They’ve been quietly allowing the public into the restaurant since late fall, she said, but now, they’ve introduced their big new menu and are ready to advertise the fact that non-members are welcome.

The new menu at The Greens at Terradyne features several salads, burgers, sandwiches and entrees like steak, chicken fried steak and seared scallops. Courtesy photo

The new menu for The Greens features appetizers like chicken wings, fried pickles and a charcuterie board, and there are also eight different dinner salads, including a buffalo chicken salad and a brisket salad.

Entrees include steaks in cuts like prime, filet and rib eye, as well as seared scallops, chicken fried steak, pork chops and a couple of pasta dishes. Various half-pound burgers and sandwiches are also listed.

The Green’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. it’s closed on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations are encouraged after 5 p.m.

There’s also happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. And the restaurant will be putting on a special three-course Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 13. Details are available on The Greens at Terradyne Facebook page.

The staff is masked, Doshier said, and diners are being spread out to enforce social distancing.

For reservations, call 316-425-1999.