Evidence suggests that College Hill could be getting a new frozen custard shop

Evidence points to the possibility that the Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. space on East Douglas could be getting a new custard shop. Dempsey’s Biscuit Co.

Could College Hill be getting a new custard shop?

It kind of looks that way.

In December, the owner of Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. at 3425 E. Douglas said that he’d lost his lease after his landlords told him they had alternate plans for the building. He vacated at the end of the month and merged the restaurant with his Crutch BBQ at 550 N. Rock Road.

Now, the owner of the building is listed as “Clifton Custard LLC,” whose address is 301 N. Main, Suite 1400. That’s also the address for ICT Capital, a group that developed the Andy’s Frozen Custard store at 21st and Webb. It opened in April 2019.

I spoke to someone at ICT Capital this week, who said it would be two more weeks before he could share details on the project.

If true, the addition would make that stretch of East Douglas ice cream central. Papa’s General Store across the street serves ice cream, as does the just opened Frost a few doors down.

I’ll keep you posted as plans for the building are confirmed.