This College Hill restaurant has lost its home, will move in with its sister business

College Hill is about to lose one of its restaurants, but those who love its food will still be able to get it.

Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., the sister restaurant to Dempsey’s Burger Pub that opened in February 2017 at 3425 E. Douglas, will be vacating that spot at the end of the month, said owner Steve Gaudreau. The building recently got a new landlord who has “alternate plans for the building,” he said.

The hot chicken at Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. will now be served on Rock Road. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

So Gaudreau will be moving the Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. concept over to his new barbecue restaurant — Crutch BBQ at 550 N. Rock Road — and will combine the two restaurants.

The pandemic has been tough on Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., Gaudreau said, and recent mandates have limited the space to opening only eight tables at a time. With no Congress stimulus package in sight and no place to call home, he said, merging the restaurants seemed like the best choice and “the only way to save employee jobs and Dempsey’s Biscuit Co.”

Gaudreau said he had mixed emotions about the move. He grew up in College Hill and enjoyed having two businesses there.

“I am sad to leave the area but I am very positive about the future of both businesses being under the same roof,” he said.

Crutch BBQ opened on North Rock Road over the summer. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Both restaurant names will be added to signs on the exterior of the Crutch building. Gaudreau said that Dempsey’s Biscuit Co.’s hot chicken and biscuit menu naturally complements the barbecue he serves at Crutch BBQ, which opened over the summer.

Dempsey’s Biscuit Co’.s last day at its current spot will be Dec. 30. It will open inside Crutch BBQ on Jan. 7.

Once the restaurants move, hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.