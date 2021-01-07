The sign for this new Delano breakfast restaurant isn’t ready, but it’s opening on Friday

A new breakfast restaurant will open in Delano on Friday, and it’s not called Sweet Cheeks. The Wichita Eagle

There’s a new restaurant opening on Friday in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood, but despite the sign above the door, it’s not called Sweet Cheeks.

The owners of the new Cafe Xpress at 917 W. Douglas are still waiting on their signage but wanted to go ahead and open their restaurant, which will sell breakfast as well as lunch items like soup and salad.

Although the awning with the previous tenant’s name — Sweetz N Treatz Bakery — has been removed, behind it was the sign for Sweet Cheeks Boutique, a baby store that operated in the space a few years ago. (Ashley Hicks closed her Sweetz N Treatz Bakery in March after almost two years in business.)

Cafe Xpress is owned by Ericka Corral, who from April to November ran a restaurant called Tacos El Rey at 2943 S. Hillside.

But she had issues with the building, said her daughter and Cafe Xpress manager Romelia Ruiz, so she decided to look for a new spot.

She found the space in Delano, which is next door to Ruben’s Mexican Grill. Serving Mexican food in that spot didn’t seem wise, Corral decided, and she’d long held the dream of opening a restaurant that offered quick fare and a breakfast menu.

Cafe XPress, which has four tables inside, will serve omelets and other breakfast items from 8 a.m. to noon each day it’s open. One of Corral’s passions is making fresh juices with things like pineapple, spinach, kale and papaya, so that will be one of her focuses.

Starting at noon, she’ll switch to a menu of soups and sandwiches.

Mother and daughter have plans to make improvements to the restaurant but want to first see how they fare in Delano, Ruiz said.

The hours at Cafe Xpress will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cafe Xpress will be closed on Sundays.