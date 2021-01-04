This Wichita-area restaurant space has been vacant for a year but won’t be much longer

It’s been sitting vacant for a little over a year, but soon, the old Bob & Luigi’s restaurant space at 4559 N. Woodlawn in Bel Aire will have new life.

Fernando Aguirre, who five months ago took over the Playa Azul restaurant in Augusta, has partnered with his brother-in-law, Hector Onate, to open a new restaurant in the space. They’ll call it Los Cunados, which — appropriately — translates to “the brother-in-law.”

Aguirre said the pair hope to have the restaurant open by the end of January. At the moment, they’re working on cosmetic updates to the space, where Bog & Luigi’s had operated for 18 years. They’re also redoing the fire suppression system in the kitchen.

Los Cunados will serve standard Mexican-American fare, he said, including steak, chicken, fajitas and more. The menu won’t be identical to the Playa Azul menu in Augusta, but there will be some similarities, he said.

Aguirre said he relocated to Kansas last year from Ohio, where he also ran restaurants, because he needed a change. He took over Playa Azul, which has operated at 710 W. Seventh Ave. in Augusta since 2004. He’ll remain there, and Onate will run the Bel Aire restaurant.

Los Cunados will be open for lunch and dinner. It won’t have its liquor license to start but Aguirre said the owners plan to add alcohol at some point.

Craig Ablah with Classic Real Estate handled the lease.

I’ll let you know when the owners choose an exact opening day.