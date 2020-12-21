New Wichita restaurant opens today with something rare: food we’ve never tried before

A new restaurant opens today, bringing to Wichita a dish it’s not already familiar with.

Himali Eats, owned by Nepal natives Rita Rai and Tashi Sherpa and some partners, has moved into the space at 3238 E. Douglas that most recently was occupied by Noble House Hawaiian restaurant. Earlier this year, Noble House moved to a new space at 3031 E. Central.

The restaurant, which had a soft opening over the weekend, specializes in a type of hand-made dumpling known as momo, a popular food in Nepal. They look similar to dumplings served at other Asian restaurants, but inside they are filled with Nepali spices. They come steamed, pan fried or deep fried, and people can get them filled with chicken, pork or beef, and a veggie version is also available.

Hand made Nepal-style dumplings are the specialty at the new Himali Eats in Wichita. Courtesy photo

People can ask for an order of eight or 12 dumplings, and each order and comes with a dipping sauce and choice of side — fries, chicken bone broth, fried rice or saag soup made with spinach and okra. The most expensive eight-piece order is $8.75 or $10.75 for a 12-piece order.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant also sells beer.

Inside the 1,840-square-foot space is seating for about 30 people, who can dine next to a mural of the Himalayas. Carryout is also available as is delivery through DoorDash.

The owners moved to Wichita 14 years ago to study aerospace engineering and missed having access to the food of their home country.

The restaurant’s hours are noon to 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It will be open on Christmas Day.